Vicky Middukhera murder case: Police remand of 4 suspects extended

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 8

The court today extended the police remand of four suspects nominated in the YAD leader Vicky Middukhera murder case by one day. Sources said the police are yet to recover the weapons used in the crime and the identity of one more suspect was yet to be ascertained.

Three gangsters — Jhajjar resident Sajjan, alias Bholu (37), Delhi resident Anil Kumar Latth (32) and Kurukshetra resident Sunny (20), all active members of the Bambiha group — are involved in Middukhera’s murder. Police

Mataur SHO Naveen Pal Singh Lehal said: “The police remand of four suspects has been extended by one day. The suspects will be produced in the court tomorrow.”

Three gangsters — Jhajjar resident Sajjan, alias Bholu (37), Delhi resident Anil Kumar Latth (32) and Kurukshetra resident Sunny (20), all active members of the Bambiha group — are involved in Middukhera’s murder, said the cops.

During the interrogation of the trio, names of gangsters Amit Dagar and Bhuppi Rana cropped up following which the duo was brought to Mohali on production warrant recently. Subsequently, their names have been added to the FIR.

The suspects were brought to Mohali on production warrant and remanded to 10-day police custody on April 25. On May 5, their police remand was extended by four days.

On August 7 last year, four assailants came in a white car bearing a Mohali registration number in the parking lot of the Sector 71 market where Vicky Middukhera had come to meet his friend, a property dealer. Two of the four masked men chased him and fired at him around 20 rounds as he was about to sit in his SUV. Nine bullets hit the victim as he ran for cover, scaling the wall of the community centre nearby. The assailants fled the spot, but the sensational killing was caught on CCTV camera.

The case

On August 7 last year, four assailants came in a white car bearing a Mohali registration number in the parking lot of the Sector 71 market where Vicky Middukhera had come to meet his friend, a property dealer. Two of the four masked men chased him and fired at him around 20 rounds as he was about to sit in his SUV. Nine bullets hit the victim as he ran for cover, scaling the wall of the community centre nearby. The assailants fled the spot, but the sensational killing was caught on CCTV camera.