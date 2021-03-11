Vicky Middukhera murder motive unclear: Mohali cops

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 4

The police are still trying to join the dots in the sequence of events that led to the daylight murder of YAD leader Vicky Middukhera in the Sector 71 market on August 7. They said the vehicle used in the crime had been recovered from Yamunanagar but did not confirm the recovery of weapons used in the murder.

SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said, “The investigation is still on. Five persons have been named in the FIR. Other suspects, who supported the shooters, are yet to be identified and arrested. Once they are arrested, we will be able to establish the motive of the murder.”

After seven months of investigation, the Mohali police could not get much headway in the case, but on March 29, the Delhi Police claimed to arrest three gangsters — Jhajjar resident Sajjan, alias Bholu (37), Delhi resident Anil Kumar Latth (32) and Kurukshetra resident Sunny (20), all active members of the Bambiha group — involved in Middukhera’s murder. The suspects were brought to Mohali on production warrant and remanded in 10-day police custody, which ends tomorrow.

During the interrogation of the trio, the names of gangsters Amit Dagar and Bhuppi Rana cropped up following which the duo were brought to Mohali on production warrant recently. Subsequently, their names have been added to the FIR.

The Delhi Police probed the role of former manager of a controversial Punjabi singer, Shagunpreet Singh, who provided accommodation and aided the shooters in conducting a recce before the murder. After he reportedly fled the country to Australia on April 6, the police have now issued a lookout circular against him.

The family members of Middukhera said the 28-year-old singer, rapper, songwriter and actor’s involvement too needed to be investigated.

August 7 incident

On August 7 last year, four assailants came in a white car bearing a Mohali registration number in the parking lot of the Sector 71 market where Vicky Middukhera had come to meet his friend, a property dealer. Two of the four masked men chased him and fired at him around 20 rounds as he was about to sit in his SUV. Nine bullets hit the victim as he ran for cover, scaling the wall of the community centre nearby. The assailants fled the spot, but the sensational killing was caught on CCTV camera.