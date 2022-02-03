Vicky Middukhera’s kin write to Election Commission of India

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 2

Family members of Vicky Middukhera, a Youth Akali Dal (YAD) leader who was shot dead on August 7, 2021, in Sector 71, Mohali, by unknown assailants, has written to the Election Commission of India (ECI), requesting it for exemption from surrendering their licensed weapons.

“We have not got security cover needed from the police despite repeated pleas. I have written to top authorities of Punjab for proper security cover required keeping threats in mind, but in vain. Now, I have requested the ECI to exempt us from surrendering licensed weapons keeping in view the threat to our lives.,” said Ajay Pal Singh Middukhera, a YAD leader and brother of the deceased.

Ajay Pal Singh Middukhera and his father are active in Akali Dal politics. —