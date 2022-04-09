Vicky middukhera's Murder: Role of Punjabi singer's manager under lens

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, April 8

A manager of a controversial Punjabi singer is under the police scanner in the murder case of Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera.

The four shooters, who killed Middukhera in Sector 71 on August 7 last year, had stayed with Shagundeep at a flat in a Kharar housing society. Kin of the deceased said the 28-year-old singer, rapper, songwriter and actor’s involvement too needed to be investigated.

SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said, “Shagundeep’s role is being ascertained. The police are investigating the role of several persons in this case. Action will be taken against them as and when their involvement is established.”

On the singer’s role in the murder, Soni said, “The police will verify the allegation.”

Ajaypal Middukhera, elder brother of Vicky Middukhera, said, “Shagundeep was in constant touch with the singer. He aided them in conducting the recce, arranged food for them and stayed there till late at night before the murder.”

The Delhi Police claimed to have arrested 12 gangsters on March 29 and three f them — Jhajjar resident Sajjan, alias Bholu (37), Delhi resident Anil Kumar Latth (32) and Kurukshetra resident Sunny (20), all active members of the Bambiha group — were involved in Middukhera’s murder. All of them are currently in police remand.

On August 7 last year, four assailants came in a white car bearing a Mohali registration number in the parking lot of the Sector 71 market where Vicky Middukhera had come to meet his friend, a property dealer. Two of the four masked men chased him and fired at him around 20 rounds as he was about to sit in his SUV. Nine bullets hit the victim as he ran for cover, scaling the wall of the community centre nearby. The assailants fled the spot, but the sensational killing was caught on CCTV camera.

