Vidarbha score 188/8 on Day 2

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 22

A fine performance by Gaganpreet Singh (4/63) helped Chandigarh to halt Vidarbha at 188/8 on the second day of the Vijay Merchant Trophy at Cuttack.

Earlier, resuming from their overnight total of 219/7, Chandigarh lads added 38 runs before getting all out for 257. Ehit Salaria (72 off 192 balls) and Riyan Singh (54 off 105 balls) remained the main scorers for the side. Partha Khure claimed four wickets for the bowling side.

In reply, Gaganpreet Singh wracked Vidarbha’s innings by reducing half of the side at 104 runs. However, Krishna Tiwari (78 off 137 balls) and Adi Bajaj (33 off 60 balls) saved the side.