Video of altercation between Punjab AAP MLA, Chandigarh traffic official surfaces; MLA accused of misbehaviour

Chandigarh, July 24
A traffic police official here on Monday accused AAP MLA from Punjab Amolak Singh of misbehaving with him after a video of an altercation between them surfaced on social media.
The legislator from Punjab’s Jaitu, however, denied the allegation and charged the traffic police official with inappropriate behaviour.
It was not immediately known what led to the argument between the AAP MLA and Chandigarh traffic police sub-inspector Lakha Singh. A police official said the matter was being looked into.
Meanwhile, Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa and Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia demanded action against the AAP MLA.
“MLA Amolak Singh’s misbehaviour with Chandigarh Police personnel is a fit case for his arrest. The DGP of Chandigarh Police and the SSP of Chandigarh should send the right message to the peace-loving citizens by putting him behind bars. Let justice prevail,” Bajwa tweeted.
He also shared the video on his Twitter handle.
.@AAPPunjab MLA Amolak Singh’s misbehaviour with Chandigarh Police personnel is a fit case for his arrest. @DGPChdPolice and @SSPUTChandigarh should send the right message to the peace-loving citizens by putting him behind bars.— Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) July 24, 2023
Let justice prevail. pic.twitter.com/FY04wm5E6P
Majithia, while referring to the incident, wondered whether such change was promised by the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Logjam persists in Parliament as Opposition presses for PM Modi’s statement on Manipur issue
Government maintains Home Minister will reply to any such de...
Ready to debate on Manipur issue, don't know why Opposition stalling: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
On Sunday, defence minister Rajnath Singh called up senior o...
Punjab governor calls special Assembly session 'patently illegal', fate of 4 Bills hangs in balance
Banwarilal Purohit said his letters were lying with the CM u...
AAP's Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for remainder of monsoon session
Monsoon session ends on August 11
Supreme Court stays Varanasi court order for ASI survey at Gyanvapi complex for 2 days
The top court asks the Muslim side to approach the Allahabad...