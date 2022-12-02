Vigilance told to probe anomalies in Pinjore-Barun road construction

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 1

A total of 25 complaints were heard at a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee held today at Public Works Rest House here under the chairmanship of Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Om Prakash Yadav.

Most of the complaints were resolved on the spot and instructions were given to the officers concerned for a quick redressal of the remaining complaints. Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik, Deputy Commissioner of Police Surendra Pal Singh and Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal were also present.

Taking strict cognisance of the complaint of some people damaging the maize crop in the fields of Sukhjinder Singh, a resident of Khokhra village, Kalka, the minister directed a joint committee comprising government officials and members of the Grievance Redressal Committee would probe the matter and submit its report before the next meeting. He said damage caused to standing crop by forcibly entering anyone's field was a serious matter and should be impartially investigated.

Raj Kumar Sharma and Sanjeev Kumar, both residents of Jabrot village, complained that about a year back, a 14-km stretch was constructed from Pinjore to Barun. However, after a month, the road started breaking as substandard material was used in its construction. Yadav directed the District Level Vigilance Committee would investigate the road construction and submit its report to the Deputy Commissioner within 15 days. He also directed that the road should be repaired by the contractor concerned under the defect liability period.

On a complaint by Subhash of Mauli village, the minister issued instructions that water from factories should not be discharged into farmers’ land. But the water, carrying chemical contents, released from the factories enters their land, due to which neither trees can grow nor crops can be harvested on time. He instructed that such factories should be sealed immediately and fined imposed on them. Haryana Pollution Control Board, Panchkula Region, Officer Virendra Punia said water samples of four factories had been sent for testing and if those were found to be having chemical contents, the units would be sealed immediately.