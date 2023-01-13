Vihaan's double ton gives Punjab 183-run lead against Mumbai

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 12

Punjab opener Vihaan came up with a brilliant double ton to help the side achieve a mammoth total of 456 runs against Mumbai during the ongoing Vijay Merchant Trophy match at the SSN College Ground, Tamil Nadu.

In reply to Mumbai’s first innings total of 273 runs, Punjab lads posted 456 runs. Vihaan scored 230 off 415 balls, with 30 boundaries and one six, to help the side to claim a 183-run lead. He was involved in three major partnerships in the innings. The first was 78 runs for the 2nd wicket between Vihaan and Aryan Yadav (50 off 87 balls, with seven boundaries and one six), followed by another 104-run partnership for the 3rd wicket with skipper Arjun Rajput (59 off 81 balls, with eight boundaries and one six) and the last of 170 runs for the 6th wicket with Harish Kumar (55 off 188 balls, with eighth boundaries). Gursharan Singh (26) remained the other notable scorer for Punjab. Sarthak Bhide (3/43) and Dev Damania (2/23) were the main wicket takers for the bowling side, while Mahamad Yaseen Saudagar, Aryan Chauhan, Kartikey Shukla and Dharsh Murkute took a wicket each.

In their second innings, Mumbai lads were playing at 139/5 to trail by 44 runs at the draw of stumps. Opener Ayush Mhatre scored 59 off 55 balls, with eight boundaries and three sixes, while Harsh (39) and Abhigyan Kundu (20) remained other notable scorers for the side. Anmoljeet claimed two wickets for Punjab, while Vansh Kamboj and Aryan Yadav took one wicket each.

