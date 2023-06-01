Vij orders probe into death of BJP leader's son in car mishap

Tribune News Service

Ambala, May 31

Haryana Home minister Anil Vij today ordered an investigation into the death case of the son of a BJP leader on May 26.

Parvinder Singh (33) was found dead in his car after it reportedly rammed a tree. He was the son of district BJP Kisan Morcha leader Sahib Singh Mohri. Parvinder used to work as a property dealer and also dealt in old vehicles.

The police had said due to the impact of the accident, the airbags of the car opened. This could have led to a blast and the head was found on the back seat, they had added.

Vij, who reached the house of the BJP leader to offer condolences, expressed a surprise when told about the cause of death. Vij said how the head could fall on the back seat while the headrest of the seat was intact and that the car had been hit at the co-driver side. He also asked how the number of emergency response support system (112) got dialled from the victim’s phone after the accident.

The minister enquired about the incident from Yashdeep Singh, SHO, Sadar police station.

Vij directed Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa to get the matter investigated through a special investigation team led by a DSP-rank officer.

The minister said, “Several questions need to be answered. The SP has been asked to get the matter investigated through an SIT.”

SP Jashandeep Singh said, “The headrests were intact. The tread marks suggest that the car was being driven at a high speed and went out of control before hitting a tree. Probably it covered some

distance on two wheels only. There are automatic car crash detection phone applications that makes emergency call, but we will investigate the matter from all the angles. An SIT has been constituted comprising CIA-1 and Ambala Sadar SHO led by DSP Joginder Sharma. CCTV footages will be checked and mechanical examination of the car will be conducted.”