Anil Vij reviews development projects in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 25

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij today held a meeting with officials of various departments at the circuit house and reviewed development works being carried out in Ambala Cantonment. He directed the officials to expedite the work and resolve inter-departmental issues.

The Commissioner, Ambala Division, Renu Phulia, and the Deputy Commissioner, Vikram Singh, were also present on this occasion.

The minister inquired about the projects from officials of the Municipal Council, UHBVN, PWD (B&R), Health Department, Irrigation department, forest, HSVP, railway, BSNL and other departments.

Vij directed the Deputy Commissioner to constitute committees for follow-up in the multi-level parking, pipeline project from Adho Majra to Cantonment area and smart light projects. The Minister directed the DTP to ensure that no illegal colonies mushroom, while directions were issued to BSNL to remove all polls from the Nicholson road.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner and the Administrator, Ambala Municipal Council, Sadar zone, Sachin Gupta, told the minister that the council initiated 370 development projects over the past three years. Of this, 107 had been completed, 140 were under progress and 35 would start in a week, while 84 were at tendering stage.

The Home Minister inquired about the Bank Square project, dairy shifting, sewerage treatment plant, storm water, welcome gate, fire brigade building, cancer centre, Ring Road, Mini-Secretariat, Shaheedi Memorial, Science Centre, swimming pool, sports hostel, cycle track at Gandhi Ground and other projects.

Vij also instructed the officials to carry out beautification work outside the Ambala Cantonment railway station and install fancy lights.

#anil vij