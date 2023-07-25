Anil Vij writes to Haryana CM to strengthen embankments of Tangri river in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 24

After the overflowing Tangri river caused floods in colonies located on the river bed, nearby colonies and industrial area, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has requested Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to get the embankments of the seasonal river strengthened in Ambala Cantonment.

Home Minister Anil Vij meets the kin of Sandeep, whose body was recovered from the river on Monday. Tribune photo

Vij, who is also the local MLA, said a letter was sent to the CM requesting him to strengthen the embankments and for stone pitching work on both sides of the river so that residents don’t face inconvenience due to overflowing of the river.

Vij said embankment on one side of the river was strengthened in the past and a road was constructed on the bundh but there was a need to strengthen the embankment on the other side of the river (towards industrial area).

Besides, the CM was also apprised that no mining was done in the river for last 15 years due to which the level of sand had increased, leaving insufficient space for the smooth flow of water.

There was hardly four-foot depth of river near the railway line due to which the Ambala-Saharanpur section was badly affected.

Meanwhile, the body of 21-year-old youth, who drowned in the Tangri river two days ago, was recovered on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Sandeep, a resident of New Preet Nagar, Ambala Cantonment. The seasonal river had swelled on Saturday and various colonies situated on the river bed witnessed waterlogging. It was suspected that Sandeep had drowned while helping some people after the water level in the river increased.

Rampal Singh, SHO, Mahesh Nagar police station, said the body was recovered from the river and handed over to the family after postmortem. The exact reason behind the incident was not confirmed.

After getting information, Vij visited the Ambala Cantonment Civil Hospital to console the family.

The minister said all-possible help would be provided to the family. A financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh, announced by the government for the kin of the people who lost their lives in floods, would be given to Sandeep’s family.

#Ambala #Anil Vij #Manohar Lal Khattar