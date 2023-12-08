Vijay Hazare: Chandigarh taste win after four defeats on the trot

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 7

After four consecutive defeats in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Chandigarh recorded a 100-run win over Bihar at the ADSA Railways Cricket Ground in Gujarat.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Chandigarh lads posted 253 runs at the loss of eight wickets in the allotted 50 overs. Opener Arslan Khan and Gaurav Puri scored 56 runs each. Bhagmender Lather (49) and Arjun Azad (24) were other main scorers.

Ashutosh Aman picked four wickets while conceding 27 runs, while Sachin Kumar Singh took two wickets. Malay Raj and Gajendra Singh claimed a wicket each.

In reply, Mandeep Singh (3/14), Azad (2/10) and Nippun Pandita (2/24) claimed wickets to restrict Bihar at 153. Later, Sandeep Sharma and Karan Kaila took a wicket each. Aman (37) and Harsh Vikram Singh (23) were the only notable scorer for Bihar.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan topped the Group D by winning its all six league matches. In the last match played at Mahajan Cricket Ground, Rajasthan thrashed Assam by eight wickets in a one-sided affair. Batting first, Assam were bundled out for 118. In reply, unbeaten Abhijeet Tomar (55) and RB Chauhan (51) steered Rajasthan to register victory in the 24th over at the loss of two wickets.

In another match played at the Sector 16 cricket stadium, Gujarat defeated Himachal Pradesh by eight runs. Gujarat won four out of six matches and secured second spot on the points table.

Himachal had won the toss and invited Gujarat to bat first. The batting side posted a mammoth 327 with the help of Urvil Patel (116) and a half-century by PK Panchal (96). Arpit Guleria took eight wickets for Himachal Pradesh. In reply, the HP team fell short of eight runs to wrap up at 319 runs wherein PS Chopra (96) and SL Verma (82) were the top scorers.

In the third match, which was played at the GMSS School, Sector 26, Uttar Pradesh outclassed Arunachal Pradesh by eight wickets. After bowling out Arunachal Pradesh for 102, Uttar Pradesh surpassed the target in the 14th over at the loss of just two wickets. Unbeaten Aryan Juyal (58) was the top scorer.

