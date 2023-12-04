Vijay Hazare trophy: Another setback for UT lads, go down against Delhi by 69 runs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 3

Chandigarh lads faced yet another defeat in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy in Ahmedabad. The side now went down against Delhi by 69 runs. Batting first, Delhi scored 279/4 in the stipulated 50 overs. Delhi, which was struggling at 80/4 at one time, was strengthened by unbeaten centurion Himmat Singh (132) and Lakshya (66).

In reply, Chandigarh was all out for 210 in 45 overs. Arslan Khan (63) remained the top scorer while Gaurav Puri added 45. Navdeep Saini and Harshit Rana took three wickets each for the bowling side. Chandigarh will play their last league match against Bihar on December 5.

Rajasthan, Arunachal and Uttar Pradesh register win

Rajasthan defeated Himachal Pradesh by 43 runs at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium. Rajasthan scored 260/7 with the help of skipper Deepak Hooda (77), RB Chauhan (61) and unbeaten Karan Lamba (51). In reply, Himachal Pradesh lads were all out for 217. LL Verma (73) and Ekant Sen (56) scored half centuries each. In a major upset at GMSSS-26, Arunachal Pradesh defeated Assam by 22 runs. Assam decided to field and bowled out Arunachal for 134. In reply, Assam could not withstand the lethal blow of Niaa (6/48) and collapsed for 112 in the 23rd over. Bisal Rai (59) was the top scorer.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh boys defeated the Andhra Pradesh team by six wickets at Mahajan Cricket Ground. Batting first, Andhra Pradesh were all out for 249. Uttar Pradesh boys achieved the target in the 42nd over by losing four wickets.

#Ahmedabad