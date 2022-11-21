Vijay Hazare trophy: Bhagmender, Arsalan drive Chandigarh to victory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 20

Arsalan Khan and Bhagmender Lather stitched a record 233-run partnership for the third wicket as the city registered a thrilling five-wicket win over Uttar Pradesh in a league match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, in New Delhi.

Chasing the target of 310, Khan (142 runs) and Bhagmender (100 runs) scored centuries to drive the match to a last-ball thriller. Khan hit seven boundaries and four sixes off 137 balls, while Lather innings was studded with nine boundaries and two sixes.

Earlier, Chandigarh won the toss and put Uttar Pradesh to bat. Madhav Kaushik (134), Aryan Juyal (75) and Rinku Singh (73) helped the side to pile up a mammoth 309 runs. Sandeep Sharma (3/66) was the pick of the bowlers.

Chandigarh will now face Himachal Pradesh tomorrow.