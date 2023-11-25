Vijay Hazare Trophy: UT beat Mizoram by 215 runs in opening tie

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 24

Mohammed Arslan Khan (131) and Ankit Kaushik (117) scored centuries as Chandigarh lads kicked off its Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign by registering a 215-run win over Mizoram.

Batting first, Khan and Kaushik posted a solid 199-run partnership. Bhagmender Lather scored 48 off 22 and Rajangad Bawa 32 off 8 to help the side get 364/4 in the 50 overs. Dika Ralte (3/68) took three wickets for the bowling side.

In reply, pacer Sandeep Sharma spoiled the Mizoram's start by crushing the top order and reduced the side at 22/3. A 93-run partnership between Mohit Jangra and KC Cariappa helped Manipur a bit. Sandeep Sharma and Murgan took three wickets each. Chandigarh's next match will be against Jammu & Kashmir on November 25.

Playing at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium, Indian players Deepak Hooda (114) and Deepak Chahar (66) helped Rajasthan log a 161-run win over Arunachal Pradesh. The side was trailing at 89/5. Skipper Hooda scored 114 to rescue his team. Batting first, Rajasthan scored 347/8 in 50 overs with the help of Hooda (114) and Chahar (66). Nabam Abu took four wickets.

In reply, Arunachal collapsed for 186 runs against the bowling attack led by Chahar (5/34). Sachin Sharma (63) and A Jaiswal (53) were the top scorers from the batting side.

At Mahajan Cricket Ground, Gujarat beat Assam by 36 runs. Gujarat scored 320/8 with splendid batting from SD Chauhan (108) and Chirag Gandhi (74). In reply, Assam was bundled out for 284 runs. Piyush Chawla took three wickets.

In the third match, Himachal Pradesh registered an easy seven-wicket win over Andhra Pradesh. Vaibhav Arora (3/23) and VK Galatia (3/47) wrapped Andhra Pradesh early at 206 runs. In reply, AR Kumar (78) and AP Vashisht (53) brought HP home with 212/3 in 44th over.

