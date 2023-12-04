Vijay Merchant: Baroda defeat Chandigarh by 22 runs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 3

Baroda defeated Chandigarh by 22 runs in the opening league match of the Vijay Merchant Trophy being held in Pune. In the first innings, Baroda collapsed at 87, but Chandigarh batters couldn’t take the opportunity and were bundled out at 154 to take the 67-run lead.

In the second innings, Baroda posted 293 runs with the help of Priyanshu Jadhav (86) and gave a target of 227. Chandigarh batters were reeling at 100/5. Gagandeep Singh (48) and Ehat Salaria (42) tried to delay the defeat, but Kavir Desai came up with 4/39 to restrict Chandigarh at 204.

On back foot against Punjab

Chandigarh lads were on the back foot by host Punjab in Cooch Behar Trophy being held in Patiala. On the third day, Chandigarh posted 154 after scoring 299 in first innings. Punjab were all out for 281. Their bowlers restricted Chandigarh at 135. In reply, Punjab scored 16 runs without losing a wicket at the drawn of the stumps.