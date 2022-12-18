Vijay Merchant Trophy: Chandigarh’s Balraj Singh, Ehit Salaria stitch 120-run partnership

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 17

A 120-run partnership between Balraj Singh and Ehit Salaria helped Chandigarh to bounce back against Kerala in the ongoing Vijay Merchant Trophy (U-16) at Cuttack. In reply to Kerala’s total of 501 runs, Chandigarh scored 188/2 at the draw of stumps.

Resuming from their overnight score of 399/5, Kerala declared the innings at 501/8. Hrishikesh N (102 off 164 balls) made the highest contribution for the side.

Madhav Krishna (91 off 107 balls), Mohammad Inan (55 off 48 balls) and Manav Krishna (50 off 93 balls) were other scorers for the side. Gaganpreet (2/82) remained the most successful wicket takers for the bowling side, followed by Yuvraj (2/117) Vardaan (1/104) and Prabhakar Jaiswal (1/97).

In reply, Chandigarh openers Udayvir and Balraj raised a 64-run partnership before S Navaneeth accounted for the former. Udayvir scored 26 off 120 balls. Himanshu Kashyap (4) then joined Balraj, but added only four runs to the total before becoming Navaneeth’s second victim. Thereafter, Balraj (86 off 192 balls, with 13 boundaries) and Salaria (53 off 126 balls, with six boundaries) helped Chandigarh lads to end day at 188/2.