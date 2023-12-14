Vijay Merchant trophy: Gaganpreet bowls over Bihar as Chandigarh log win

Chandigarh, December 13
Gaganpreet Singh claimed seven wickets as Chandigarh defeated Bihar by an innings and 17 runs, on the third day of the Vijay Merchant Trophy at Pune.
After Chandigarh declared their innings at 450/7, Bihar collapsed at 267. Bihar dismissal show continued in the second innings too, as the side were bundled out at 166 after being forced to follow-on.
Resuming from the overnight score of 255/5, Bihar made 12 runs to conclude the innings. Gaganpreet (6/125) remained the main wicket-taker, while Ankan Latka (2/19) and Shilok Raina (2/27) also struck for the city. Bihar skipper Adarsh Sinha (80) was the top scorer, while Laliteshwar Bhadauria contributed 62.
Trailing by 183 runs, Bihar again led to a dismal start as half of the team was back at 71 runs. Even after lunch, Bihar couldn’t recover and were bundled out for 166. Shilok Raina (3/36) took the maximum wickets, while Markandey Panchal (2/15) and Ankan Latka (2/44) shared two wickets each. Gaganpreet took one.
Chandigarh’s next match is scheduled against Chhattisgarh on December 16.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...