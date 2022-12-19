Vijay Merchant Trophy: Kerala claim first innings lead against Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 18

Kerala claimed first innings lead to bag maximum points against Chandigarh in the ongoing Vijay Merchant Trophy (U-16) league match at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack.

Chasing Kerala’s total of 501 runs, Chandigarh lads posted 383 runs before getting all out in 167 overs. Ehit Salaria came up with a brilliant ton to help the side sail through the tough times in the match.

Resuming from their overnight total of 188/2, Chandigarh’s Balraj Singh added 12 runs to the total before falling prey to S Navaneeth for 89 off 211 balls. Thereafter, Joby accounted for skipper Ritik Sandhu (1) to reduce the side to 207/4. However, Salaria shared a 76-run partnership with Riyan Singh for the 5th wicket to stable the innings.

Navaneeth once again came to the rescue of Kerala as he claimed Riya (35 off 109 balls). Salaria, meanwhile, completed his ton (126 off 294 balls) before Amay Manoj claimed his wicket. Thereafter, Vardaan (11),

Gaganpreet Singh (8), Yuvraj (0) and Prabhakar Jaiswal (0) failed to contribute to the total.

Shivam Nagrath (59 off 188 balls) remained the sole unbeaten batsman for Chandigarh. Navaneeth (4/90) was the pick of the bowlers, while Mohammed Enaan (2/91), Manoj (2/35), Naresh Nair (1/15) and Joby (1/63) were other wicket takers.

Chandigarh lads will now play their last match of the tournament against Vidarbha from December 21.