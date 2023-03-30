Vijay Rupani gives BJP poll mantra

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

The city BJP has started to gearing up for the next Lok Sabha elections. A booth-empowerment meeting was organised where in charge of the city BJP and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was the chief guest.

Rupani said less than a year was left for the LS poll and now was the time to start preparing for the elections. Workers up to the booth level were the most important link in the party.

He said these workers would go door to door and contact people. Tasks and responsibilities had to be allocated to workers, so that more and more people could be reached.

Senior BJP leader Srinivasulu highlighted the need to empower the booth workers. City unit president Arun Sood said the remaining booth committees would be formed soon.

Former city unit president Sanjay Tandon and Mayor Anup Gupta were also present.