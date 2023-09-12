Vikas, Gurvinder claim TT mixed doubles title

Chandigarh, September 11
Vikas Sharma and Gurvinder Kaur defeated MK Uppal and Shally Dhawan to claim the mixed doubles title on the concluding day of the Shaheed Udham Singh Memorial Open Table Tennis Tournament at Sector 23 Table Tennis Hall.
In the women’s veteran 40+ singles final, Shally Dhawan emerged victorious against Ramma Kakkar, whereas Bobby Mehta defeated MA Khan to win the men’s veteran 40+ singles title.
In the men’s 40+ doubles event, Bobby Mehta and Animesh defeated NK Banga and Paramjit Singh.
