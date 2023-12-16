Vikas Malik elected Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association president, Khullar DBA's

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 15

Vikas Malik was today elected president of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (HCBA). Malik, who secured 1,536 votes, defeated his nearest opponent Onkar Singh Batalvi, who got 848 votes.

Rohit Khullar, president, DBA, with other office-bearers. Tribune photo: Vicky

The vice-president's post was bagged by Jasdev Singh Brar, who secured 1,618 votes. He defeated Nilesh Bhardwaj and Gautam Bhardwaj. Swaran Singh Tiwana was elected secretary, while Parveen Dahiya won election to the post of joint secretary. The treasurer's post went to Sunny Namdev, who was polled 2,673 votes.

Meanwhile, Rohit Khullar was elected president of the District Bar Association (DBA), Chandigarh, by clinching 707 votes. Khullar defeated his opponents Sarabjit Kaur, Neeraj Hans and Shalini Kumari.

Chandan Sharma (867 votes) was elected vice-president. He defeated Gurdev Singh and Vikas Kumar. The secretary's post was bagged by Parminder Singh (902 votes). The joint secretary's post (reserved for woman), went to Simranjit Kaur (978 votes). She defeated Pooja Diwan and Ranju Saini. Vijay Kumar Aggarwal (1,095 votes) was elected treasurer and Surinder Pal Kaur (1,218 votes) library secretary.