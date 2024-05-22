Vikram Dhawan has betrayed his father’s legacy: AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 21

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today accused Vikram Dhawan, the son of late Harmohan Dhawan, a senior party leader, of betraying his father’s legacy by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in ‘an act of opportunism’.

Reacting to Vikram’s leaving the AAP and joining its arch rival, the BJP, Chandigarh AAP campaign committee chairman Chander Mukhi Sharma reminded him about his late father’s resolution that he would never ever join the BJP.

The senior AAP leader pointed out that just a few days ago Vikram hosted INDIA bloc candidate Manish Tewari at his residence and organised a programme, which was attended by several AAP workers. “Why such a sudden change of heart?” he asked Vikram, adding that maybe there was some pressure or some inducement that dragged him (Vikram) towards the BJP, forgetting his father’s legacy.

Chander Mukhi reminded Vikram that his father used to say that the BJP finished his political career and it was a political blunder by him to have joined the BJP. He said during the last municipal corporation election the late Dhawan used to say that he wanted to finish the BJP in Chandigarh as it was responsible for the deteriorating condition of Chandigarh.

Moreover, it was Sanjay Tandon who was responsible for his exit from the BJP, Chander Mukhi claimed, while remarking that still Vikram joined the BJP to support the same Tandon his father used to blame for his exit from the party.

