Vikram Samvat 2080 celebrated

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Keeping the tradition alive, the Sanskrit Department celebrated the traditional Indian New Year -Vikram Samvat 2080 - here today. Poetry recitals, singing and dance performances by students and research scholars were a part of the event. Lectures on the ancient Indian concept of time were delivered by faculty members. Prof VK Alankar, academic in-charge, and Dr Shivaji Pandey gave a lecture on the ancient Indian concept of time. They discussed various scales of time, which exist beyond the human comprehension. TNS

Survey by NSS volunteers

Chandigarh: As part of the ongoing NSS seven-day camp at Panjab University, NSS volunteers held a survey camp at Khudda Lahora village. The aim of the survey was to identify unemployed individuals between 15 to 30 years in order to frame a policy and provide them jobs so that they contribute to country’s economic development. TNS

Play on Dr Ambedkar’s text staged

Chandigarh: The Centre for the Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy organised a play performance at the Panjab University (PU) evening auditorium. The play was an adaptation from Dr BR Ambedkar's autobiographical text "Waiting for a visa". It was directed by a theatre artiste Vinod Bharti, who is an alumnus of the Department of Theatre, PU. Dr D Suresh, IAS, Haryana cadre, was the chief guest on the occasion, along with another PU alumnus Parmod Kumar Mehra, Professor, Indira Gandhi National Open University. Prof YP Verma, Registrar, PU, was the guest of honour. TNS

SGGSC organises workshop

Chandigarh: Sri Guru Gobind Singh College (SGGSC), Sector 26, organised a two-day workshop on "Effective CV and interview skills" under the certificate course on soft skills development conducted by the Resource Centre for Soft Skills Development and Training. Dr Deepti Gupta, Professor, Department of English and Cultural Studies, Panjab University, and Dr Sanjiv Gupta, industrial expert and trainer, were the resource persons on the occasion.