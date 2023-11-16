‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ to be held in Panchkula this month

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 15

The “Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra” will be organised in the district this month to raise awareness through outreach activities about various welfare schemes of the central and state governments. The programme is also meant to reach out to people who are eligible under various schemes but have not benefited from them yet.

While presiding over a meeting of officials of various departments at the Mini Secretariat here today, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Varsha Khangwal, said that as part of this programme, video vans of the Central Government would cover each village and ward of the district to make people aware of the schemes so that they can benefit from the same.

Cultural programmes to be held in villages, wards

The ADC said that temporary stoppages for mobile vans will be made in every village and ward, where people will be informed about various welfare schemes through audio-visual mediums. A recorded message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be played as well. Documentaries highlighting the achievements of the central and state governments would also be screened. She said that cultural programmes would be organised for the youth to participate in. Gram Panchayats that have made outstanding achievements in various fields would be honoured.

Beneficiaries of schemes to share experiences

Khangwal said on the day the yatra reaches a village or ward concerned, the beneficiaries of the flagship schemes of the Central and State Governments of that village or ward would also be present there. They would share their experiences about the benefits of the schemes so that other people could also benefit.

Special camps to be held in big villages and wards

The ADC said that to ensure maximum public participation in the yatra, along with health check-ups, special camps would be organised in major villages to rectify errors in the Aadhar Card, Chirayu Card, property ID, pension and Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) card. Facilities to make new cards would also be provided at the camp. At the camp, the errors would be removed on the spot and new cards for the beneficiaries would also be made.

Special focus on central government schemes

The ADC said that during the yatra, besides the state government schemes, special focus would be given to the flagship schemes of the central government in urban and rural areas. She said that in rural areas, people will be apprised of schemes, namely Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri. Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Deen Dayal Annatyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission, PM Awas Yojana, PM Ujjwala Yojana, PM Vishwakarma, PM Kisan Kalyan, Kisan Credit Card, PM Poshan Abhiyaan, Jal Jeevan Mission, Jan Dhan Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana and Jeevan Jyoti Yojana

Similarly, in the urban areas, people will be made aware of the PM Swanidhi, PM Vishwakarma, PM Ujjwala Yojana, PM Mudra Loan, StartUp India, Standup India, Ayushman Bharat, PM Awas Yojana (Urban), Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Urban), Saubhagya Yojana and Digital Payment Infrastructure.

