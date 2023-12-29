Viksit Bharat Yatra to enter Panchkula urban areas today

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 28

The Centre’s Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra will enter the district's urban areas from Friday. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sushil Sarwan today said Haryana Assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta will inaugurate the yatra in urban pockets of the district at Saketri on December 29.

The DC said the district administration has formed a committee for its successful conduct. On the yatra route, various government departments will have stalls informing the public about their welfare schemes.

He said the yatra will be launched from Manav Colony Government Senior Secondary School, Saketri. It will then reach the Community Centre at Rajiv Colony in Sector 17 in the morning on December 30 and Government Primary School at Budhanpur in Indira Colony in the evening.

"On January 1, the yatra will reach Government Primary School, Abhaypur, and Community Centre, Sector 12-A. It will cover Fatehpur Kundi and Sector 21, Maheshpur Devi Nagar area the next day."It will also reach Government Primary School, Chandimandir, and Khark Mangoli area on January 4; Community Centre, Sector 31, Nada Chowki, on January 5; and Government Girls Secondary School, Ramgarh, on January 6.

