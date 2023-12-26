Villagers apprised of welfare schemes

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 25

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was welcomed at Kajampur village of Raipur Rani Khand here today. Among the prominent persons who welcomed it were BJP state media co-incharge Sanjay Ahuja and sarpanch Tarachand.

In the evening, sarpanch Sanjay Rani welcomed the yatra at Rampur village. Former MLA Latika Sharma was also present on the occasion.

Ahuja said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched this yatra to redress problems of people in rural areas as his dream was that the benefits of the government’s public welfare schemes should reach everyone. He said the PM’s aim was to make India a developed nation by 2047.

He said the government had worked towards providing tap water and gas connection to every village in the state. This gave women relief from carrying water vessels on head.

Those who had done a commendable job in the “Jal Jeevan Mission” and Panchayati Raj institutions were honoured on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the Bharat Sankalp Yatra Jansamvad entered Bakshiwala village of Pinjore Block today.

The yatra was welcomed by village sarpanch Sukhdev and others.

Shivalik Board vice-chairman Om Prakash Devinagar, who was the chief guest at the welcome function, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committed to providing the benefits of the public welfare schemes to the poor and needy. He said the district administration was providing services to the villagers on their doorstep and resolving their problems.

Devinagar appealed to the villagers to take maximum benefit of the services and public welfare schemes. He said camps were held to inform villagers about various public welfare schemes of the Central and state governments.

Students of a government school presented a welcome song on the occasion. They presented Haryanvi dances, patriotic songs and dramas to the applause of the audience.

Devinagar administered the pledge of developed India to people.

