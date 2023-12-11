Villagers made aware of schemes

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 10

Various welfare schemes of the government are bringing about changes in the lives of people in rural areas. They are not only getting information about the schemes of the Central and state governments but also taking full advantage of these. Besides, the deprived sections of society are being motivated to avail themselves of the schemes.

This information was given by block development and panchayat officer Ankur, vice-chairman of Shivalik Board Om Prakash Devinagar and Sarpanch Sanjeev during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Kona village of Pinjore block. The yatra got a grand welcome at the village. Stalls were put up by various departments to sensitise people to welfare schemes.

Meanwhile, the villagers were administered the pledge of a developed India. Schoolkids presented a cultural programme. A short film on public welfare schemes was screened and publicity material distributed among villagers. Health and Ayush camps were also organised.

