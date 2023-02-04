Panchkula: Villagers protest dumping of waste at Rampur Seuri

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 3

Residents of Rampur Seuri village today held a protest against the dumping garbage ground at the village near Pinjore.

The Kalka Municipal Council does not have a permanent dumping ground and has been dumping garbage at the village for the past 10 days, forcing residents to hold protest.

Advocate Vijay Bansal, who is senior vice-president of Haryana Kisan Congress, said the place where the dumping ground was coming up was near Kaushalya Dam from where water is supplied to thousands of people daily and there was a danger of spread of diseases. He termed it as the biggest failure of the Kalka civic body to find a permanent place for dumping waste.

