Panchkula: Villagers protest dumping of waste at Rampur Seuri

Panchkula, February 3
Residents of Rampur Seuri village today held a protest against the dumping garbage ground at the village near Pinjore.
The Kalka Municipal Council does not have a permanent dumping ground and has been dumping garbage at the village for the past 10 days, forcing residents to hold protest.
Advocate Vijay Bansal, who is senior vice-president of Haryana Kisan Congress, said the place where the dumping ground was coming up was near Kaushalya Dam from where water is supplied to thousands of people daily and there was a danger of spread of diseases. He termed it as the biggest failure of the Kalka civic body to find a permanent place for dumping waste.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to inaugurate India's largest helicopter production facility in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Monday
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior officials of the M...
A day after being suspended from Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur says ‘I derive my strength from people, rest is secondary’
Preneet Kaur is accused of helping the BJP in the northern s...
Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain
According to a FIFA ruling, men football players can wear tu...
'Bole re papihara' singer Vani Jayaram dies at 77
Was living alone at a downtown apartment in Chennai
CM Bhagwant Mann reaches out to Ravidassia community; flags off Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar
Says the message of equality was propagated by Guru Ravidass...