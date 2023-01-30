Villagers' protest march to G20 meet venue in Chandigarh foiled

Chandigarh, January 29
Enraged over poor civic amenities, Kishangarh village residents led by Manoj Lubana, president of Chandigarh Youth Congress, welcomed the officials who came for the G20 meeting, in a unique manner.
A crowd of people was heading towards The Lalit, the venue of the G20 meeting, before the police intercepted them.
Lubana said, “We were going to invite the officials to visit our village so that they could relate to our problems. But the police officials did not allow us to meet them. One of the officials assured us that the repair work of the road will be started by next week that was one of our major issues.” He added, “It has been three years since the village came under the Chandigarh MC, but no benefit has been passed on to the villagers.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
14 charred to death in massive fire at building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad
Around 40 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse th...
Budget 2023-24: Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tightrope walk for Finance Minister Sitharaman
Despite this being last Budget before general elections, big...
India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24: Economic survey
The survey said the pace of price increases is not high enou...
Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case
81-year-old is currently lodged in a Jodhpur jail, where he ...
Decriminalisation of adultery won’t be applicable in armed forces, rules SC
Top court clarifies its 2018 landmark verdict which had stru...