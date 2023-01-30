Villagers' protest march to G20 meet venue in Chandigarh foiled

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 29

Enraged over poor civic amenities, Kishangarh village residents led by Manoj Lubana, president of Chandigarh Youth Congress, welcomed the officials who came for the G20 meeting, in a unique manner.

A crowd of people was heading towards The Lalit, the venue of the G20 meeting, before the police intercepted them.

Lubana said, “We were going to invite the officials to visit our village so that they could relate to our problems. But the police officials did not allow us to meet them. One of the officials assured us that the repair work of the road will be started by next week that was one of our major issues.” He added, “It has been three years since the village came under the Chandigarh MC, but no benefit has been passed on to the villagers.”

#Congress