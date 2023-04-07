Vineet stays Panchkula taxation Bar chief

Panchkula, April 6
Vineet Gandhi has been unanimously declared the president of the District Taxation Bar Association for another term.
The decision was taken at a special meeting held today to form the new executive body of the association. Pawan Kumar Pahwa and Vineet Thakral have been declared vice-presidents, Deepak Sharma general secretary, Anil Sharma finance secretary and Ashwani Kumar media secretary.
Vineet said he would create a better coordination between the Bench and the Bar.
