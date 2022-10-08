Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Chandigarh boys start with a loss to UP

Chandigarh, October 7
UT boys today lost their first match against UP by seven wickets at the ongoing Vinoo Mankad Trophy being played at Dehradun.
UP won the toss and invited Chandigarh to bat first. The team struggled at 34 for four wickets as openers Nikhil (12) and Kabir (0) were dismissed cheaply. Arnav (14) and Aarush (0) didn’t stay at the crease for long.
Paras, the main scorer, played a partnership of 26 runs with Aaryak and 41 runs with Evraj steered the inning to beyond 100. In the 29th over, Paras lost his wicket with 103 for six on the board. He smashed a six and five boundaries for his patient inning of 39. Thereafter, Chandigarh were bundled out for 130 in the 36th over. Ivraj scored 31. Akshu Bajwa (3/16) and Prashant Veer (3/34) shared three wickets each for the bowling side.
In reply, UT boys failed to dominate the opposition resulting in a solid start by the openers. UP successfully chased the target in the 33rd over at the loss of three wickets. Ansh Kashyap contributed 38 while Manav Sindhu added 33 runs. Aryan Duggal and Ivraj took a wicket each for Chandigarh.
The Chandigarh team will play its next match against Kerala tomorrow.
