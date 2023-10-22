Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Chandigarh pip Gujarat, end campaign on winning note

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 21

A five-wicket haul by skipper Paras, followed by a partnership of 97 runs between Aryan and Nikhil, helped Chandigarh to end their campaign on a winning note by defeating Gujarat in the last league match of Vinoo Mankad Trophy in Hyderabad.

The local side recorded a six-wicket win over Gujarat. Batting first, the Gujarat lads were bundled out at 153 runs. Paras (5/37) was well supported by Nishunk Birla (2/19). Dinesh Kamli (45) scored the highest score.

In reply, Chandigarh had a dismal start as the team’s top order failed to deliver and they seemed to be struggling at 57/4. Aryan (35) and Nikhil (61) showed their patience with the partnership of 97 runs for the fifth wicket and steered the team to the win in the 40th over.

UT girls lose to Bengal by 22 runs

The Chandigarh girls suffered a 22-run defeat against star-studded Bengal in the Women’s Senior T20 being played in Vadodara. This is Chandigarh’s second defeat in the tournament. Chandigarh invited Bengal to bat. They scored 155/4 in the stipulated 20 overs with the help of unbeaten Deepti Sharma (65) and Richa Ghosh (42).

In reply, despite a valiant knock of Parushi Prabhakar (62 runs off 34 balls), Chandigarh were restricted to 133/6 runs. Aradhana Bisht added 29 runs to the tally.

Chandigarh will play their next match against Saurashtra on October 22.

