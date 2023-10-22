Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Chandigarh pip Gujarat, end campaign on winning note

Chandigarh, October 21
A five-wicket haul by skipper Paras, followed by a partnership of 97 runs between Aryan and Nikhil, helped Chandigarh to end their campaign on a winning note by defeating Gujarat in the last league match of Vinoo Mankad Trophy in Hyderabad.
The local side recorded a six-wicket win over Gujarat. Batting first, the Gujarat lads were bundled out at 153 runs. Paras (5/37) was well supported by Nishunk Birla (2/19). Dinesh Kamli (45) scored the highest score.
In reply, Chandigarh had a dismal start as the team’s top order failed to deliver and they seemed to be struggling at 57/4. Aryan (35) and Nikhil (61) showed their patience with the partnership of 97 runs for the fifth wicket and steered the team to the win in the 40th over.
UT girls lose to Bengal by 22 runs
The Chandigarh girls suffered a 22-run defeat against star-studded Bengal in the Women’s Senior T20 being played in Vadodara. This is Chandigarh’s second defeat in the tournament. Chandigarh invited Bengal to bat. They scored 155/4 in the stipulated 20 overs with the help of unbeaten Deepti Sharma (65) and Richa Ghosh (42).
In reply, despite a valiant knock of Parushi Prabhakar (62 runs off 34 balls), Chandigarh were restricted to 133/6 runs. Aradhana Bisht added 29 runs to the tally.
Chandigarh will play their next match against Saurashtra on October 22.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Aid trickles into besieged Gaza as UN chief urges Israel to avoid ‘collective punishment’
20 trucks allowed, workers say it can’t address unprecedente...
Gaganyaan : ISRO aces safety test for its 1st human space flight
Simulates abort situation for crew module
Congress, BJP bank on old warhorses in Rajasthan
Gehlot, Raje, Pilot to defend traditional turfs
US, UK back Trudeau over expulsion of envoys
Accuse India of violating 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomat...
Punjab Govt cancels 39 illegal private bus permits
25 of these are of firms earlier owned by Badals