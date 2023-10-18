Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Chandigarh register second victory, beat Karnataka by 84 runs

Chandigarh, October 17
Nishunk Birla’’s all-round performance helped Chandigarh boys to beat Karnataka by 84 runs in a league match of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy in Hyderabad.
Batting first, Chandigarh top order failed as the side lost four wickets — Jashan Beniwal (35), Devang Kaushik (10), Aryan Verma (1) and Paras (13) — for 78 runs in 25 overs. Ishan Gaba and Nikhil played a 121-run partnership for the 5th wicket to lift the team score to 199. Ishan Gaba (59) and Nikhil (61) scored half-centuries. Nishunk Birla scored 29 runs to take the score to 240/9. Suresh Pai (5/40) took five wickets for the bowling side.
In reply, Karnataka collapsed against the lethal bowling attack led by Nishunk Birla (5/20). He left the side struggling at 76/5. He was well supported by Nikhil (2/24) and Paras (2/41) to bundle out Karnataka for 156 runs in 37 over. Hardik Raj (37) emerged the top scorer.
Chandigarh will play its fourth match against Mumbai on October 18.
City top order failed as side lost 4 wickets
- Batting first, Chandigarh top order failed as the side lost four wickets — Jashan Beniwal (35), Devang Kaushik (10), Aryan Verma (1) and Paras (13) — for 78 runs in 25 overs
- Ishan Gaba and Nikhil played a 121-run partnership for the 5th wicket to lift the team score to 199. Ishan Gaba (59) and Nikhil (61) scored half-centuries
- Nishunk Birla scored 29 runs to take the score to 240/9. Suresh Pai (5/40) took five wickets for the bowling side
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden leaves for Israel, scraps Jordan visit after summit with Palestine, Egypt leaders cancelled
Biden has to abruptly scrap his trip to Jordan after the Pal...
After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame as rage spreads in region
Hamas blames an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli militar...
2 BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu
The firing incident will be taken up with the Pakistan Range...
Forcing unhappy couple to live together is cruelty, says Allahabad High Court
The verdict sets a significant precedent, emphasising the im...
X will start charging new users $1 per year: Elon Musk
According to X, this was done in order to fight bots