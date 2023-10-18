Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Chandigarh register second victory, beat Karnataka by 84 runs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 17

Nishunk Birla’’s all-round performance helped Chandigarh boys to beat Karnataka by 84 runs in a league match of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy in Hyderabad.

Batting first, Chandigarh top order failed as the side lost four wickets — Jashan Beniwal (35), Devang Kaushik (10), Aryan Verma (1) and Paras (13) — for 78 runs in 25 overs. Ishan Gaba and Nikhil played a 121-run partnership for the 5th wicket to lift the team score to 199. Ishan Gaba (59) and Nikhil (61) scored half-centuries. Nishunk Birla scored 29 runs to take the score to 240/9. Suresh Pai (5/40) took five wickets for the bowling side.

In reply, Karnataka collapsed against the lethal bowling attack led by Nishunk Birla (5/20). He left the side struggling at 76/5. He was well supported by Nikhil (2/24) and Paras (2/41) to bundle out Karnataka for 156 runs in 37 over. Hardik Raj (37) emerged the top scorer.

Chandigarh will play its fourth match against Mumbai on October 18.

