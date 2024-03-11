Violation of norms: GMADA issues notice to Wave Gardens promoters

Mohali, March 10
Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has issued a notice to the promoters of Wave Gardens in Sector 85, ordering them to demolish structures built in violation of the site plan.
Residents of Wave Gardens had complained to the Authority that one year ago, the promoters demolished a lawn tennis court, badminton court and children’s park that were part of the site plan when they bought flats in the housing society.
“The promoters continue to lure new buyers by showing site plan at the entrance even though violations have been made in it,” the residents told the Authority.
GMADA field staff inspected the project and found violations in the site plan. GMADA, on March 1, “directed M/S Country Colonisers Private Limited, Sector 85, Wave Estate, to make changes according to the approved site plan and report to the office within seven days.”
Complainant Shabdeep Singh Sandhu, a resident of Wave Gardens, said: “Despite GMADA notice, the promoter has not made changes according to the approved site plan. The new buyers are still being shown the site plan that has been altered significantly. A vacant space far away from flats is now being shown as a children’s park.”
Estate officer (plots and auction) Harbans Singh said: “A notice has been issued to them (promoters) and their reply is awaited.”
