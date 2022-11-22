Violations in Chandigarh's Sector 29 houses removed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 21

During a drive against illegal constructions, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) demolished building violations in four dwelling units in Sector 29-B here today.

Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said these building violations were in the shape of additional storey, cantilever, illegal RCC stair and encroachment on the government land.

He said the CHB was computing the cost of demolitions, which would be recovered from the allottees. In case of non-payment, their allotments were liable to be cancelled.

In protest against the demolition drive, BJP leaders and residents of the area raised slogans against the CHB. Meanwhile, the police took BJP leader Shashshanker Tewari and state spokesperson Naresh Arora into custody at the Industrial Area police station. They were later let off.

The CEO requested the allottees, who had been issued challans/demolition notices against the fresh constructions, to remove these violations immediately to avoid demolition by the CHB.

He said the allottees should not undertake any fresh building violations. Otherwise, it was liable to be demolished at their risk and cost.

“These violations may lead to structure safety issues not only for the dwelling units but also for the particular unit and the adjoining unit,” he said.