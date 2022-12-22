Violations removed in three Chandigarh Housing Board houses at Dadu Majra

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 21

A team of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) today removed building violations in five dwelling units at Dadu Majra.

The violations were carried out in the shape of cantilever and RCC staircase on government land.

Yashpal Garg, Chief Executive Officer, CHB, said they were computing the cost of demolitions. It would be recovered from the allottees and in case of its non-payment, their allotments were liable to be cancelled, he added.

The CEO requested allottees not to undertake any fresh building violations otherwise the same was liable to be demolished on their risk and cost.

Since these violations might lead to structural-safety issues, not only for the dwelling unit but for its adjoining unit too, the housing board was adopting a zero-tolerance policy, the CEO added.