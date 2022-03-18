VIP culture still in vogue at Chandigarh railway station

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 17

VIP culture is still in vogue at the Chandigarh railway station. A separate VIP lane, which leads to the main entrance of the station, has been created that prohibits the entry of private vehicles, reducing the width of the adjoining lane for the general public.

According to the Government Railway Police, the idea to create a separate lane for VIPs is to ensure security for them and smooth flow of traffic at the main entrance of the railway station.

Chandigarh GRP SHO Vilayati Saini said traffic congestion had become an everyday affair at the main entrance of the railway station, particularly during the arrival and departure of the Shatabdi Express. Also, people used to park their vehicles right in front of the entrance earlier. To address the problem, they created a separate lane to ensure free flow of traffic. “The lane also ensures the security and easy access for VIPs, government and Army officials,” he said.

He, however, added that they allow elderly, physically challenged and other needy ones to use the lane. “A barricade put up at the entry of the lane currently says it is meant for just VIPs. I will speak to the officials concerned so that it also mentions senior citizens and the differently abled so that they can also take this lane,” Saini said.

However, visitors said the VIP lane remained empty throughout the day and could be merged into the lane used by the public to widen it.

