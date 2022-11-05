 VIP's visit spells chaos on Chandigarh roads : The Tribune India

VIP's visit spells chaos on Chandigarh roads

Many stuck for up to half an hour amid curbs

VIP's visit spells chaos on Chandigarh roads

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar's visit led to massive traffic snarl-ups in the city for at least three hours today. Tribune photo



Chandigarh, November 4

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s visit led to massive traffic snarl-ups in the city for at least three hours today. Commuters were stranded for around 30 minutes at stretch as the UT police restricted traffic at various junctions near Sector 17 for VIP movement.

The Vice-President arrived at Sector 17 a little after 10 am to attend the 15th edition of the Premier Agri and Food Technology Fair and later proceeded to Panjab University around 11.15 am for an alumni meet, where he stayed for nearly an hour and a half.

Traffic was stopped at different light points, causing snarl-ups and inconvenience to commuters.

Priyanka Sood, a scooter rider, said she was stuck at the Sector 16/17/22/23 roundabout for at least half an hour. “While the traffic was halted due to VIP movement, the road towards the Sector 17 ISBT roundabout was closed, worsening the situation and leading to serpentine queues. Commuters have to bear the brunt each time a VIP visits the city,” she said.

Ranjit Singh, another commuter, said his daily commute between Haryana Secretariat and Sector 30 often took 20 minutes, but he encountered massive traffic jams on the road separating Sectors 9 and 17 today, nearly doubling the travel time. “It took me 15 minutes just to reach the Sector 17/18 light point from Sector 9,” he added.

It took around an hour for the situation to ease on roads adjoining Sector 17 after the VIP left the area. The presence of traffic cops at various points to regulate traffic proved to be of little help.

Many commuters took to the social media to raise complaints with the traffic police. One of the commuters claimed he had been stranded at Matka Chowk for around 30 minutes. Another commuter, who was stuck in traffic in Sector 8, rued the Vice-President’s visit to the city had led to an hour-long traffic jam.

#jagdeep dhankhar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead during protest in Amritsar

2
Trending

Pakistani actress promises to 'marry Zimbabwean guy' if they beat India in T20 World Cup

3
Nation

Supreme Court upholds amended employees' pension scheme with modifications; extends deadline to join it

4
Pollywood

Gangster-terrorist links: NIA questioning several famous Punjabi singers

5
Trending

See how a senior woman police officer in UP disguised herself to test local cops

6
Nation

Who is Isudan Gadhvi, AAP's Gujarat chief ministerial candidate?

7
Trending

Is this Rishi Sunak dancing 'shirtless' at Ibiza club? Viral video sets Internet on fire; has over 3.6 million views

8
Delhi

There should be no blame-game over stubble-burning in Punjab, will address issue by next year, say Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann

9
Nation

AAP announces Isudan Gadhvi as its CM candidate for Gujarat Assembly polls

10
Trending

Priyanka Chopra was 'favoured' to become Miss World 2000 as the event had Indian sponsor, alleges former Miss Barbados

Don't Miss

View All
Pakistani actress promises to 'marry Zimbabwean guy' if they beat India in T20 World Cup
Trending

Pakistani actress promises to 'marry Zimbabwean guy' if they beat India in T20 World Cup

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk’s takeover
Trending

Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk's takeover

2.5-feet-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding
Nation

Video: 2.5-ft-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three yrs
World

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three years

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement
Punjab

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement

‘Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai’: Musk’s ‘Blue tick’ bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

This was Neeraj Chopra’s epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them
Sports

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

Top News

Delhi, Punjab take responsibility for farm fires

Delhi, Punjab take responsibility for farm fires

Promise to resolve issue by next winter | Seek Centre’s supp...

Take urgent steps, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena urges Punjab CM

Take urgent steps, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena urges Punjab CM

Request you (Mann) to undertake substantive measures to cont...

Shiv Sena leader Suri shot dead in Amritsar

Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Amritsar

Trader held; initial probe hints at group rivalry

Spurious Drugs: Another drug fails test, Sonepat firm faces ban

Spurious drugs: Another drug fails test, Sonepat firm faces ban

Firm already under scanner over contaminated cough syrups li...

Injured Imran Khan vows to resume protest march

Injured Imran Khan vows to resume protest march

Supporters take to streets | 2 more suspects held


Cities

View All

Tension grips city after Suri’s murder

Tension grips city after Suri’s murder

Temple priest gets extortion message

Panthic bodies protest against missing saroops

Monkey haunts residents at Hathi Gate

For the women, by the women

Patwari, aide caught taking ~7,000 bribe

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

PU must tap into potential, change status quo, says Vice-Prez Dhankhar

Panjab University must tap into potential, change status quo, says Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Lahore graduate oldest at Panjab University meet

Chandigarh: PGI blacklists new chemist at GMSH

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s kin visit Chhatbir Zoo

Chandigarh: Curtail halts on 6 tricity bus routes to ease traffic, suggests RITES

Delhi, Punjab take responsibility for farm fires

Delhi, Punjab take responsibility for farm fires

50% staff to work from home; ‘Paryavaran Bus Service’ mooted

Take urgent steps, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena urges Punjab CM

Delhi civic body poll on December 4

One held for stealing SUV

Bhogpur Sugar Mill to be functional soon

Bhogpur Sugar Mill to be functional soon

Ensure foolproof security for Parkash Purb: DC

Surprise checks at schools, anganwadis

Amritsar leader murder: Security beefed up in Jalandhar

Make use of anti-graft helpline, people urged

~7-lakh robbery case solved within 48 hours, five nabbed

Rs 7-lakh robbery case solved within 48 hours, five nabbed

Traders protest at Bhadaur House Market, AC Market

Two more test +ve

Ludhiana: Mill owner held for selling paddy from other states

Ludhiana-based industrialist Neeraj Saluja sent to judicial custody

Cash-strapped varsity faces ~100-cr annual salary burden

Cash-strapped varsity faces Rs 100-cr annual salary burden

Research pact signed

Health Minister pays surprise visit to Mata Kaushalya hospital

19 new dengue cases in 24 hrs, count 421

Squatters removed from footpaths