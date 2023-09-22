Virtual court for disposal of traffic challans launched

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 21

Aimed at enhancing accessibility and efficiency in the judicial process, the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Ravi Shanker Jha, today officially unveiled a virtual court for traffic challans in Chandigarh and an RTI portal.

Sources said these had been developed under the guidance of Justice Lisa Gill, chairperson, Computer Committee, and members Justice Arun Monga, Justice Anoop Chitkara, Justice Alka Sarin, Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj and Justice Vikram Aggarwal.

High Court Registrar, Vigilance and PRO, KS Lamba, in a press note, said the virtual court for traffic challans aimed at breaking the barriers to justice and significantly reducing footfall in physical courts. Stakeholders, including advocates, litigants, and the general public, can now conveniently search for their traffic challans using various parameters such as vehicle number, registered mobile numbers, owner name, or case number. Besides, fines can be paid digitally and electronic payment receipts are generated, simplifying the entire process. Pratima Singla, Judicial Magistrate First Class, will preside over the court.

He said the second software module introduced today was the Right to Information (RTI) portal. This platform allows applicants to easily apply for and seek information. It covers not only the high court, but also the district courts in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. Applicants can apply, check the status of their requests, and file appeals under the RTI Act, all digitally. Payment of prescribed charges is also facilitated through electronic means. The portal acts as a bridge between the courts and applicants, empowering individuals to exercise their rights effectively and seek redress for grievances.

Lamba said these software modules had been developed with a mission to reach every citizen of the country.