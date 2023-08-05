Virtual learning just can't replace physical mode of teaching: Pushpesh Pant

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 4

The Tribune Group of Newspapers, in partnership with Chitkara University, organised a seminar on “Innovative Pedagogy and Effective Teaching Learning” to mark its Principals’ Meet at a hotel here today. As many as 140 school principals and teachers attended the event.

School principals at an event organised by The Tribune in partnership with Chitkara University in Chandigarh on Friday. Ravi Kumar

Pushpesh Pant, a Padma Shri recipient and a renowned academician and historian was the keynote speaker on the occasion. He held the audience spellbound with his captivating insights and experiences. He shared that his mother home-schooled him, an approach he passionately advocated until a child was ready for traditional schooling. Pant emphasised the effectiveness of home-based learning and drew from his personal journey as proof of its success.

During his address, he emphasised the importance of fostering a strong parent-teacher partnership and treating all students equally, regardless of their academic capabilities. He advocated an inclusive approach that offers equitable opportunities to students from diverse backgrounds. Additionally, Pant stressed the significance of employing a positive method of discipline, encouraging educators to teach children through restraint rather than control.

The speaker also highlighted the need to continuously keep teachers updated through workshops, enabling them to acquire new teaching skills and adapt to evolving pedagogical practices.

On the role of technology, he acknowledged the potential of artificial intelligence and virtual learning as valuable tools. However, he firmly asserted that they cannot fully replace the essence of

traditional physical mode of teaching. He emphasised the value of human interaction and the emotional connection between students and teachers in fostering an enriching learning atmosphere.

What principals’ said

Schools, parents, society, media and policies — all have to coordinate and contribute towards the holistic development of the personality of the child, which is the need of the hour today. Gurnam Kaur Grewal, GNPS-36, Chandigarh

The event was a great platform and a golden opportunity to connect with like-minded educational leaders and brainstorm a plethora of ideas for the well-being of our student community. Gianjyot, Gian Jyoti Global School, Phase 2, Mohali

Bringing great minds to share wisdom with school leaders in the city is highly appreciated. It helped me align my educational vision to my role as a principal of a progressive school in today’s context. Vandana Saxena, Learning Paths School

The wisdom shared by the keynote speaker helped us get a deep understanding of our roles as principals, leaders and facilitators. The question-answer session was very illuminating. Raminder Pal Kaur, Saupin’s School, Panchkula

The session was enlightening. Pushpesh Pant spoke about the role a parent plays in the holistic development of a child. He gave an insight about how schools and universities play a major role in making of an effective citizen of the country. Rani Poddar, The Tribune School