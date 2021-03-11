Visa applications up 34% in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, April 27
With the opening of international borders, relaxation on travel restrictions and resumption of flights, there has been upsurge in visa seekers. According to VFS Global, a visa application centre, there has been 34 per cent increase in the volume of applications being filed from the Chandigarh office in Q1 of 2022 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.
The centre manages administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport and consular for various diplomatic missions (i.e., embassies and consulates).
Subhashish Ganguly, senior general manager (Operations), VFS Global, said, “We have seen 34 per cent increase in visa applications in Q1 OF 2022 from the Chandigarh centre which includes all types of visas. Volumes in Q1 2021 were significantly less as many international borders were closed with pandemic-induced travel restrictions.”
