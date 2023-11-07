Vishal bags twin table tennis titles

Chandigarh, November 6
On the concluding day of the 36th Chandigarh State Table Tennis Championship for the Gurukul Global Trophy, at the Sector 50 Sports Complex, Vishal won twin titles. He defeated Neelesh 11-6 4-11 11-4 11-7 to win the boys’ U-17 final. In the semis, he defeated Vadya 11-5 12-10 11-9, while Neelesh overpowered Sidharth Aggarwal 11-5 11-7 11-5.
In the boys’ U-19 final, Vishal overpowered a tough challenge by Samarth. He logged an 11-7, 8-11, 11-6, 9-11, and 12-10 win to bag his second title. In the semis, Samarth defeated Pritish 12-10, 14-12, 12-10, while Vishal ousted Harkirat 11-4, 11-8, 12-10.
Sherell won the girls’ U-17 final by defeating Vani 11-7, 11-2, 12-10. Vani defeated Teetiksha 14-12 12-10 11-5, while Sherell ousted Cherrish 11-9 12-10 11-9 before setting up the title clash. Pelf overpowered a tough challenge by Vani 15-13 9-11 11-9 6-11 11-6 to win the girls’ U-19 final. In the semis, Pelf defeated Teetiksha 11-2 11-7 11-6, while Vani overpowered Neha 11-7 11-9 11-7.
In the boys’ U-17 doubles title clash, Pritish and Vishal defeated Vadya and Sidharth 12-10 8-11 11-4 11-9, while the team of Pelf and Neha defeated Teetiksha and Vani 8-11 11-2 8-11 11-4 11-6 to win the girls’ U-17 doubles event.
In the boys’ U-19 doubles final, the team of Pritish and Vishal defeated Vadya and Harkirat 11-6 11-7 13-11, while Pelf and Pritish won the mixed doubles U-19 title by defeating Cherrish and Harkirat 11-9 11-6 11-9. Parveen Setya, Director, Gurukul Global School, IT Park, awarded the winners.
