Vishu helps Rose rattle Rock

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 16

A fine four-wicket haul by Vishu Kashyap helped Rose Zone defend the 95-run target against Rock Zone in the ongoing Chandra Shekhar Azad Memorial Cricket Tournament at the Sector-16 Cricket Stadium. Rose Zone logged a 21-run win over their rival in a low-scoring match.

Chasing 95 runs, the Rock Zone batters bundled out for 74 runs as Kashyap claimed 4/12. He was ably supported by Ankit Kaushik (2/11), Rahul Sharma (2/2), Armaan (1/20) and Jagdeep Singh (1/5). Shivam Bhambri (22) remained the only main scorer for the Rock Zone. Earlier, batting first, Rose Zone had scored 95 runs before getting all out in 19.2 overs. Kaushik (41) was the main contributor for the team, while Aman added 14 and Gurneet Singh scored 10. Chiragvir Dhindsa was the pick of the bowlers, as he claimed 4/19, while Raman Bishnoi (2/14), Karan Kaila (2/18) and Satish Bhardwaj (1/19) took wickets for the bowling side.

In the second match, Sukhna Zone somehow managed to pull off a two-run win over Plaza Zone. Batting first, Sukhna Zone posted 105 runs in the allotted 20 overs with the help of Sanyam Saini (54 off 43 balls, with three boundaries and two sixes). Sandeep Sharma (4/12) and Sukrant Sharma (3/18) picked a majority of wickets, while Mohammed Ashad, Gurinder Singh and Aayush Sikka claimed a wicket each for the bowling side. In reply, Plaza Zone posted 103/8 in the allotted overs, as Siddhant Kathuria (27) remained the main contributor in the chase. Sikka, Tavleen Singh and Gurinder contributed 17 runs each. Sunny Singh (3/32) and Pratham Singh (2/8) remained the main wicket takers, while Chiraz and Vishal claimed one wicket each.

Meanwhile, days after The Tribune highlighted how the organisers breached the Sports Department’s rules vis-à-vis submitting the user fee for telecasting matches and initiating branding from the stadium, the organisers covered most of the hoardings displaying advertisements with a black cloth. The department had already asked for an explanation from the organisers for not following Clause III of the booking charges for the Sector-16 cricket stadium.

