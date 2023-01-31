Visitors stuck in mall elevator

Mohali, January 30
Around 10 visitors to Cosmo Mall in Zirakpur had a harrowing time when they reportedly got stuck in an elevator for 20 minutes around 9:45 am yesterday.
“There were children women and elderly persons in the elevator when it malfunctioned on the fourth floor for more than 20 minutes. There was no technical support from the management. Only a security guard, Haider, was managing the operation of the elevator,” said Rajnish Sharma, a resident of Zirakpur, who has lodged action against the management.
Mall official Karan Pawar said, “The elevator got stuck due to power failure and a fuse malfunctioning. Owing to the rain, there were some hiccups with the power supply. The elevator had remained stuck for five minutes.”
