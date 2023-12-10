Vivek, GMSSS-22 eves win in football

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 9

Vivek High School beat Velocity Football Club 4-0 at the ongoing Khelo India Women Football League.

Tashvi Chopra scored the first goal in the 17th minute, while Ayanna doubled the lead in the 32nd minute of the game.

The Vivek team was leading 2-0 at the half time. In the second half, Ananaya Vasudeva scored the third goal in the 57th minute while Yashree struck in the 63rd minute of the game.

In the second match, Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 22, drubbed St Stephen’s School, Sector 45, by two goals. Captain Nandini opened the account in the sixth minute, while the second goal came in the second half when right back Sanjana crossed the ball in the penalty area of St Stephen’s, where a defender made a mistake and netted an own goal.

#Football