Vivek High faces recognition withdrawal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 27

Education Department has taken a decisive action against Vivek High School, Sector 38, for its alleged non-compliance with the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2009 (RTE Act 2009). The school has been directed not to admit any student for the academic session 2024-25 and beyond.

The school has also been directed to return application forms and any fees deposited by the parents of prospective students for the academic year 2024-25.

The Director, School Education, UT Chandigarh, Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, has rejected the school’s recognition application and ordered the withdrawal of the department’s recommendation for the school’s CBSE affiliation. The withdrawal is effective from April 1, 2024. To safeguard the interests of the current students, they will be allowed to complete the ongoing session (2023-24) and take the board exams. However, for the academic year 2024-25 and beyond, students are to be shifted to neighbourhood government schools with parental consent.

The school failed to provide at least 25% admissions to students of belonging to economically weaker section/disadvantage group (EWS/DG) under the RTE Act 2009.

Can submit undertaking

by January 9

However, if the Trust/school submits an undertaking, affirming its readiness to admit students belonging to the EWS/DG category for 2024-2025 (unconditionally), to the extent of 25% in its entry-level class of pre-primary-1 (at a minimum age of 3 years as of 31.3.2024) under the RTE Act 2009 and Scheme of 1996, and the school on board the EWS/DG Centralised Online Admission Portal 2024-25, both no later than January 9 (5 pm), the order will be deemed withdrawn. The department will then reconsider the school’s application for recognition under the RTE Act 2009.

Under Section 12 (1) (c) of the RTE Act 2009, all private unaided recognised schools, excluding minority schools, are obligated to admit a minimum of 25% of students from EWS/DG in the entry-level class. Additionally, the school, as per the Allotment of Land to Educational Institutions (Schools) Scheme of 1996, must reserve and admit 15% or more students from economically weaker sections.

The school reportedly did not get on board the EWS/DG Centralised Online Admission Portal for 2023-24. The department issued a show-cause notice, and upon further examination, the school’s claim of being “ready and willing to give admission to EWS/DG students” was deemed hollow and lacking positive intent.

The school’s claim to minority status has been disputed and stands adjudicated against by the HC. The department asserted that as of now, the school cannot be considered a minority institute.

‘Yet to get formal notice from dept’

Meanwhile, HS Mamik, Chairman, Vivek High School, said, “Today, the press informed us that the Department of Education has issued a notice regarding the derecognition of Vivek High School. Although we have not received a formal notice from the department, we are shocked to learn that the matter is sub judice. The next hearing is scheduled for January 16th, and earlier in the case, we were granted recognition until further notice. In our opinion, this constitutes a contempt of court. However, after receiving the formal notice from the Education Department, we will elaborate on our response.”