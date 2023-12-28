 Vivek High faces recognition withdrawal : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Vivek High faces recognition withdrawal

‘Non-compliance’ with EWS/DG admission norms

Vivek High faces recognition withdrawal


Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 27

Education Department has taken a decisive action against Vivek High School, Sector 38, for its alleged non-compliance with the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2009 (RTE Act 2009). The school has been directed not to admit any student for the academic session 2024-25 and beyond.

The school has also been directed to return application forms and any fees deposited by the parents of prospective students for the academic year 2024-25.

The Director, School Education, UT Chandigarh, Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, has rejected the school’s recognition application and ordered the withdrawal of the department’s recommendation for the school’s CBSE affiliation. The withdrawal is effective from April 1, 2024. To safeguard the interests of the current students, they will be allowed to complete the ongoing session (2023-24) and take the board exams. However, for the academic year 2024-25 and beyond, students are to be shifted to neighbourhood government schools with parental consent.

The school failed to provide at least 25% admissions to students of belonging to economically weaker section/disadvantage group (EWS/DG) under the RTE Act 2009.

Can submit undertaking

by January 9

However, if the Trust/school submits an undertaking, affirming its readiness to admit students belonging to the EWS/DG category for 2024-2025 (unconditionally), to the extent of 25% in its entry-level class of pre-primary-1 (at a minimum age of 3 years as of 31.3.2024) under the RTE Act 2009 and Scheme of 1996, and the school on board the EWS/DG Centralised Online Admission Portal 2024-25, both no later than January 9 (5 pm), the order will be deemed withdrawn. The department will then reconsider the school’s application for recognition under the RTE Act 2009.

Under Section 12 (1) (c) of the RTE Act 2009, all private unaided recognised schools, excluding minority schools, are obligated to admit a minimum of 25% of students from EWS/DG in the entry-level class. Additionally, the school, as per the Allotment of Land to Educational Institutions (Schools) Scheme of 1996, must reserve and admit 15% or more students from economically weaker sections.

The school reportedly did not get on board the EWS/DG Centralised Online Admission Portal for 2023-24. The department issued a show-cause notice, and upon further examination, the school’s claim of being “ready and willing to give admission to EWS/DG students” was deemed hollow and lacking positive intent.

The school’s claim to minority status has been disputed and stands adjudicated against by the HC. The department asserted that as of now, the school cannot be considered a minority institute.

‘Yet to get formal notice from dept’

Meanwhile, HS Mamik, Chairman, Vivek High School, said, “Today, the press informed us that the Department of Education has issued a notice regarding the derecognition of Vivek High School. Although we have not received a formal notice from the department, we are shocked to learn that the matter is sub judice. The next hearing is scheduled for January 16th, and earlier in the case, we were granted recognition until further notice. In our opinion, this constitutes a contempt of court. However, after receiving the formal notice from the Education Department, we will elaborate on our response.”

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Couple tells Indian-American family to ‘go back to Pakistan’ after taking over their house in New York

2
Ludhiana

Three years on, major hurdle on Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway cleared

3
Punjab

1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as principal secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann

4
Punjab

Punjab again not selected to present its tableau at Republic Day, says CM Bhagwant Mann

5
Chandigarh

Residents demand Delhi-Amritsar Vande Bharat train halt at Mohali

6
Entertainment

Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' found dead in car in Seoul

7
Punjab

Dense fog in region affects rail, road, air traffic

8
Haryana

In the backdrop of WFI row, Rahul Gandhi meets Bajrang Punia, other wrestlers at 'akhara' in Haryana's Jhajjar

9
J & K

Confident Army will wipe out terrorism from J-K, must avoid ‘mistakes’ that hurt citizens: Rajnath Singh in Rajouri

10
Diaspora

Indian Consulate in New York showcases valour of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons on Veer Bal Diwas

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

In Rajouri, Rajnath tells soldiers to avoid ‘mistakes’ that harm citizens

In Rajouri, Rajnath tells soldiers to avoid ‘mistakes’ that harm citizens

Reviews security situation along LoC, meets families of civi...

EAM, Lavrov hold talks, joint defence production on table

EAM, Lavrov hold talks, joint defence production on table

Day after blast, Israel issues travel advisory; 2 youths caught on CCTV

Day after blast, Israel issues travel advisory; 2 youths caught on CCTV

MPhil no longer recognised degree, UGC tells varsities

MPhil no longer recognised degree, UGC tells varsities

Cautions students against opting for such courses

Punjab doesn’t figure in R-Day tableau list, again

Punjab doesn’t figure in R-Day tableau list, again


Cities

View All

415 fire notices issued, few applied for NOCs

415 fire notices issued, few applied for NOCs

Car on tail, fleeing truck rams patrol bike, 2 homeguards die

No Chandigarh tableau for R-Day Parade

Moderate to dense fog expected over 3 days

Plan to shift grain market to new site at Sector 39 hits hurdle

Thick fog envelops Delhi for 3rd day, poor visibility affects traffic

Thick fog envelops Delhi for 3rd day, poor visibility affects traffic

DU graduates show resilience amid placement challenges

Rise in crimes against children calls for tough measures: DPCC chief

Delhi Police nab conman-cricketer

Jalandhar’s air turns ‘poor’ as AQI touches 389

Jalandhar’s air turns ‘poor’ as AQI touches 389

Looking back 2023 agriculture: Floods washed away farmers’ hopes

Woman among 6 held with opium, heroin, intoxicants

Car snatching case solved in 24 hrs

Thieves strike at suvidha centre

93% cases disposed of, CAW cell performance par excellence

93% cases disposed of, CAW cell performance par excellence

LIT devp projects worth crores for SBS Nagar ahead of MC poll

95% rejuvenation done, Buddha Nullah close to turn into river

Looking back 2023 Subdivisional Matters: Ahmedgarh development issues unresolved

20 more clinics soon, says Health Minister