Vivek High School girls log win

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 17

In the ongoing 9th Sardar Bhagwant Singh Memorial Basketball Trophy, the girls’ U-12 team of Vivek High School, Mohali, recorded a convincing 22-6 win over Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36. Saupin’s School, Sector 32, defeated Shivalik Public School, Mohali, 12-4. In the boys’ U-12 category, Learning Paths, Mohali, recorded a 20-2 win over St Kabir School, Sector 26, while Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, registered a 9-7 win over St Peter’s School, Sector 37. In the girls’ U-14 category, Learning Paths logged 29-25 win over Strawberry Fields High School and Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, defeated Doon International School, Mohali, 24-16.

Vivek High School, Mohali, humbled Shemrock School, Mohali, 14-2. Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, defeated Saupin’s School 20-8. Delhi Public School defeated Ashmah International School, Mohali, 18-4 in a boys’ U-17 match.

#Mohali