Vivek High School win basketball title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 20

Vivek High School, Mohali, won the boys’ U-14 title on the concluding day of the Sardar Bhagwant Singh Memorial Basketball Trophy.

The Mohali team defeated Saupin’s School, Sector 32, by logging a 37-14 victory. Ansh Rawat of the winning team was the top scorer for his team with 15 points. In the boys’ U-17 final, Learning Paths School, Mohali, registered a win by prevailing over Vivek High School 46-37. Gurkanwar of the winning team was the top scorer for his team with 19 points.

Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, beat Vivek High School, Sector 38. The Sector-26 team bagged the girls’ U-17 title by logging a 25-21 win.

In the girls’ U-14 final, Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, registered a 42-29 win by defeating Sacred Heart School. Simran, a member of the winning team, was the highest scorer with 21 points.

In the final of the boys’ U-12 category, Learning Paths School, Mohali, beat Vivek High School, Mohali, 23-10. In the girls’ U-12 category, Sacred Heart School won the trophy by defeating Vivek High School 17-9. Kalista of the winning team was the top scorer for her team with eight points.

Vivek High School Chairman HS Mamik and Administrator Vikramjit Singh Mamik presented trophies and cash prizes to the winning teams in different categories for boys and girls.

Chandigarh’s Rehmat snagged the ‘Best Player’ award in the girls’ U-12, while Ajitesh of Vivek High School, Mohali, took home the honour in the boys’ U-12 category. Samarth of Saupin’s School, Chandigarh, clinched the award for boys in the U-14 category, while Saanvi of Learning Paths School, Mohali, secured the honour in the girls’ U-14 event. Kashvi of Vivek High School won the award in the girls’ U-17, and Anhad Bhatti of Vivek High School, Mohali, bagged the award in the U-17 boys’ category.

Challista of Sacred Heart School, Chandigarh, won the Player of the Tournament’ title in the girls’ Under-12 event, while Vivaan of Learning Paths bagged the coveted honour in the boys’ category. Simran of Guru Nanak School, Chandigarh, won the title in the Under-14 girls’ category, and Japjeet Singh of Vivek High School, Mohali, in the boys’ category. Tanmay of Sacred Heart Chandigarh secured the honour in the girls’ Under-17 title, and Gurkanwar of Learning Paths took home the honour in the boys’ category.

