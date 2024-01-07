Vivek hits ton as Railways take 217-run lead over city

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 6

After Yuvraj’s five-wicket haul, Vivek Singh came with a brilliant ton for Railways as the hosts continued their dismissal show on the second day of the Ranji Trophy at Sector 16 cricket stadium.

Opener Singh scored 114 as Railways claimed a 217-run lead over Chandigarh. In reply to Chandigarh’s 96, the visitors scored 313/4 at the drawn of the stumps.

Resuming from their overnight total of 73 for no loss, openers Shivam Chaudhary and Singh extended the total to 97, before the former was trapped in front of the wickets by Sandeep Sharma. Chaudhary scored 53 off 70, with nine boundaries, before moving back to the team’s dugout. Singh was then joined by Pratham Singh and the duo pushed the total to 176. Pratham was playing at 31 (off 68, with three boundaries), when he was stumped by local wicketkeeper Arjit Singh.

Mohammed Saif thereafter took the charge and recorded a 44-run partnership for the third wicket. Singh was looking good at 114 off 164 balls, studded with 16 boundaries, by Manan Vohra off Arpit Singh at the team’s total of 220.

Railways’ skipper Upendra Yadav then tried to fill in the shoes of Singh, but contributed 20 before falling prey to Hartejassvi. At 267/4, Saif and Sahab Yuvraj Singh played sensibly and ended the day unbeaten. Saif scored 58 off 127, with eight boundaries, while Sahab added 24 off 38, with four boundaries, to help the team reach 313/4. Earlier, a thick layer of fog delayed the start of the match.

Punjab trail by 309 runs

At KSCS Stadium, Punjab lads trail by 309 runs against hosts Karnataka as Devdutt Padikkal (193 off 216 balls, studded with 24 boundaries and four sixes) and Manish Pandey (118 off 165 balls, with 13 boundaries and three sixes) stole the show. In reply to Punjab’s 152, Karnataka posted 461/6 on the second day.

